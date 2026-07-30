Trump to give diplomacy chance if Iran agrees to ceasefire - report

U.S. President Donald Trump is willing to give peace talks a chance but demands that Iran agree to a cease-fire, a US official told The New York Post.

“That’s the basis for any type of negotiation; it starts with a cease-fire, and it has to start with Iran,” a US official said.

Trump has said he will give the U.S.-Iran peace talks time to come to fruition, but he’s also been clear he will order decisive military action to counter moves by Tehran: a “head for an eye” approach as described by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“The president has been very clear that he wants a deal done sooner rather than later. But if the Iranians are going to keep attacking ships, attacking U.S. bases, attacking Gulf allies, then there will be a price to pay for that,” the US official said.

While the U.S. waits for Iran to show its willingness to stand down militarily, talks continue on both sides via technical teams and international mediators.