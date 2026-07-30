Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan and Central Asia transform into one region

An informal meeting of the Heads of State of Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries was held today in the city of Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov welcomed President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

The Presidents of Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan posed for photographs together.

"Over three and a half years, I have visited the brotherly countries of Central Asia a total of 16 times. During this period, my colleagues visited Azerbaijan 26 times. These statistics best demonstrate the dynamics, the closeness of relations, and the fact that today Central Asia and Azerbaijan have transformed into one geopolitical and geoeconomic region," Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state noted that he was participating in the consultative meeting for the first time as a full member of this format.