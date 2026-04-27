Armenia, France to sign strategic partnership document in a week, Mirzoyan says

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan confirmed Yerevan's plans to sign a strategic partnership document with Paris.

The signing of the Armenian-French strategic partnership document will take place in a week, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan announced at a meeting with Armenian ambassadors accredited to European countries and international organizations. The corresponding announcement was published on the Armenian Foreign Ministry's website.

The minister recalled that the previous meeting took place in late August, 2025. Since then, according to the diplomat, lots of things happened, particularly in Europe, changes affected Armenia's relations with individual EU countries and the block as a whole.

"Strategic partnerships with many countries are being discussed. In a week, we will also see the signing of a long-discussed document with France,”

– Ararat Mirzoyan announced.