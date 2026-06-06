Türkiye to support Hormuz mine-clearing if requested

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Türkiye would be willing to contribute to mine-clearing efforts in the Strait of Hormuz if requested by the parties involved.

"If an agreement is reached between the parties, or if we are asked to contribute to the mine-clearing process, we would be pleased to do so," Fidan said.

"When the warring parties agree on a solution, and when we believe we can be part of that solution or are asked to facilitate it, we are ready to help," he said in an interview with South Korean broadcaster JTBC during his visit to South Korea.

Fidan said he remains optimistic about ending the conflict, noting both the U.S. and Iran want de-escalation.

According to him, the Strait of Hormuz issue has become more urgent than the nuclear file due to its global economic and humanitarian impact.