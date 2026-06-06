Tbilisi and Beijing to sign new education agreement

Georgia and China intend to sign a new cooperation agreement focused on education, local media outlets have reported.

Education Ministers Givi Mikanadze of Georgia and Huai Jinpeng of China have agreed to formalize the document.

The signing is expected to take place before the end of the year. The agreement will outline joint efforts in education, science, and youth policy, according to Sputnik Georgia.

The two officials also discussed launching collaborative projects, expanding university partnerships, and organizing international youth camps

In addition, they addressed the integration of artificial intelligence into the educational process and the development of digital technologies