Kremlin awaits final results of Armenian elections

Moscow is waiting for the official final results of Armenia's parliamentary elections, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

According to Peskov, the Russian side has been tracking all available information, including reports of possible violations during the vote.

"We are awaiting these final results. In the meantime, we are carefully monitoring all reports that are emerging around these elections. We are also recording reports of numerous violations",

Peskov stated.

Armenia held its parliamentary elections on June 7. The ruling Civil Contract party secured 49.81% of the vote.