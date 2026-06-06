Iranian national team arrives in Mexico ahead of World Cup

The Iranian national football team arrived at Tijuana International Airport in Mexico after relocating from its original base in the US due to logistical issues, visa uncertainties and growing diplomatic tensions.

The 70-member football delegation arrived at 5 a.m. in the northwestern border state of Baja California. From there, the team will travel by air to Los Angeles and Seattle for its Group G matches and will be required to return to Mexican territory on the same day as each game.

Originally, the Iranian national team was set to be based in Tucson, Arizona, approximately 643 km from Tijuana. The location had to be moved south of the border because of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, which has placed additional pressure on the national team ahead of the World Cup.

As of Saturday, Iran's ambassador to Mexico, Abolfazl Pasandideh, had reported that the U.S. had not issued visas to 15 members of the team's technical and administrative staff.

According to Pasandideh, the team will be able to leave in the mornings to play its three scheduled matches in the U.S. and return at night. Although transportation routes and border crossing arrangements between the two countries have yet to be finalized, he said travel would be by private aircraft or by land, depending on FIFA's requirements.

Iran will make its debut at the 2026 World Cup on June 15 against New Zealand. It will then compete for a place in the next round against Belgium on June 21 and Egypt on June 26. If the team advances to the next stage, it will remain based in Mexico.