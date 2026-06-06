US plans to transfer Iranian assets to Persian Gulf states - media

Persian Gulf states may gain access to Iranian assets to compensate for damage already inflicted by the Islamic Republic or any future harm it may cause. The specific assets in question have not yet been specified.

The administration of US President Donald Trump intends to transfer Iranian assets to its allies in the Persian Gulf, sources told Reuters.

According to the sources, "Iranian assets will be transferred to Gulf allies to support, restore, and repair damage that the Islamic Republic inflicts in the future," Reuters reports.

The report did not specify which assets are under consideration. According to the sources, Washington is also considering using Iranian assets "to cover damage already inflicted".

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has tasked experts with assessing the full extent of damage Iran has caused to Persian Gulf states