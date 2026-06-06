Nikol Pashinyan's Civil Contract party wins Armenia's parliamentary elections for third time

Armenian Prime ​Minister Nikol ‌Pashinyan's ruling ​party, ​Civil Contract, has ⁠secured ​49.81% of ​the vote in the ​parliamentary ​elections (or 727,160 votes), Armenia's central ‌election ⁠commission said on ​Monday.

The Strong Armenia party gained 23.29% of the vote (or 340,062 votes), and the Armenia bloc ranked third with 9.94% of the vote (or 145,097 votes), followed by the Prosperous Armenia party with 4% (or 58,368 votes).

Voting concluded on June 7 at 8:00 p.m. local time (4:00 p.m. GMT), with a final voter turnout of 58.97% (or 1,476,916 people). To enter parliament, individual parties must clear a 4% threshold, while coalitions require 8%. A total of 18 political forces, 16 parties and two coalitions, participated in the elections, including the ruling party and the major opposition blocs.