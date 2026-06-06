Israel strikes petrochemical complex in southwestern Iran

Israeli troops struck a petrochemical complex in the Iranian city of Bandar-e Mahshahr in the southwestern province of Khuzestan, according to a statement from the Israeli military.

"A short while ago, the Israeli Air Force struck several targets at the petrochemical complex in Mahshahr, in southwestern Iran," the Israel Defense Forces said.

The Iranian news agency Fars confirmed the strike on the facility and reported "partial damage."

Iran has closed the airspace over the west of the country after launching a salvo of missiles towards Israel in response to its latest strike on Lebanon.

Iraq has also temporarily closed its airspace and suspended air navigation for reasons related to air traffic safety following the attacks. The Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority says Iraqi airspace will remain closed for 72 hours.

Syria also temporarily closes its southern airspace for 12 hours and suspends operations at Damascus Airport.