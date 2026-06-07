Netanyahu discusses MIddle East escalation with Trump in phone call

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation against the backdrop of escalating hostilities between Iran and Israel, Israeli Channel 12 reported.

"Netanyahu and Trump recently spoke",

the channel said, without disclosing the content of the discussion. According to a source cited by the channel, Israeli military leaders are awaiting fresh directives from Netanyahu.

Washington is currently playing the role of a "fire extinguisher" in the crisis. Following the Iranian missile attack, Trump asked Netanyahu to hold off on responding, and on Thursday called on both sides to immediately cease hostilities.