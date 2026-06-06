Azerbaijan neutralizes 150 mines in week

A total of 101 anti-tank mines, 48 anti-personnel mines, and 412 unexploded ordnances (UXOs) were detected and neutralized in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan from May 1 through May 7.

​Data from the weekly report of the Mine Action Agency of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) on humanitarian demining operations conducted in the liberated areas shows that 1,545.7 hectares of land were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances during the reporting period.

Earlier, it was reported that overall, 7,520.2 hectares of land were cleared of mines in May in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. Nearly 300 mines and over 1,500 unexploded ordnance items were neutralized last month.