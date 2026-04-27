Vestnik Kavkaza

Armenia, Türkiye discussed restoration of Gyumri-Kars railway

Armenia, Türkiye discussed restoration of Gyumri-Kars railway
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A meeting between Armenian and Turkish delegations was held in Kars to discuss the restoration and re-opening of the Gyumri-Kars railway.

Representatives of Armenia and Türkiye held talks on the restoration and operation of the Gyumri-Kars railway line, the Armenian Foreign Ministry reports.

The meeting was held in the Turkish city of Kars as part of agreements aimed at normalizing relations between Armenia and Türkiye. The negotiators emphasized the importance of the speedy re-opening of rail service between the countries for the development of transport infrastructure in the region.

"In accordance with the agreements reached as part of the normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations, a meeting of the Armenia-Türkiye Joint Working Group on the restoration and re-opening of the Gyumri-Kars railway was held in Kars on April 28,”

– the Armenian Foreign Ministry informed.

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