Armenia has no plans to abandon Russian market

Armenia does not intend to abandon the Russian market and is actively working with its Russian colleagues, Armenian Minister of Economy Gevorg Papoyan said.

"Regarding all those problems raised by our Russian colleagues, we do not say that we disagree and will do nothing, but rather we are looking for solutions to the issues raised," Papoyan said.

At the same time, he noted that one cannot remain tied to a single market and that export opportunities need to be diversified. In the minister's view, Yerevan has succeeded in this. In this context, the minister said that the EU has temporarily lifted duties on 80% of imported Armenian goods.

According to him, these support programs have fully served their purpose. In particular, in January-July of this year, Armenia exported $849 million worth of agricultural products, compared with $865 million worth of products during the same period last year. The shortfall compared with the previous year’s figure is only 1.85%.

According to the minister, the exports included cognac, juices, water, flowers, wine, canned goods, dried fruits, and dairy products.

"This year we exported 11,000 tons of apricots, last year it was more, but this year the harvest was several times smaller. If there had been 20,000 tons, we would have exported that much. And the reason for the reduction in the harvest is climatic conditions, not difficulties with selling it," Papoyan said.

The minister added that despite everything, the economy recorded growth of 6%, while economic activity in the first half of the year stood at 7.6-7.7%.