Armenia intends to continue its conscientious participation in EAEU - Mher Grigoryan

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan has stated that Yerevan remains committed to further engagement within the Eurasian Economic Union.

"The Republic of Armenia intends to continue participating in the Union’s activities in good faith, guided by the principles of mutual respect, equal partnership, and consideration of the national interests of all member states.",

Mher Grigoryan said.

He noted that the development of artificial intelligence technologies could have a substantial impact on the economy, and the attention EAEU countries are giving to this issue represents an important step toward technological independence.

Mher Grigoryan also emphasized the significance of liberalizing trade and services, calling it a key factor for integration.

He stressed that EAEU member states must continue working to create favorable conditions for entrepreneurs.