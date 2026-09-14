Azerbaijan, ADB discuss energy cooperation

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov held a meeting with the Executive Director of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Board of Directors. The meeting focused on cooperation between Baku and the bank in the energy sector.

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov met with Satya Srinivasa, Executive Director of the Board of Directors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Azerbaijani media reports.

The central topic of the talks was energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and the ADB.

The meeting discussed the development of partnerships in renewable energy, regional green energy corridors, strengthening electricity grids, and the development of offshore wind power and district heating projects.

Shahbazov spoke about the role of the South Caucasus republic in energy security, diversification of the energy system and efforts to develop renewable energy. It was stressed that by 2027, renewable energy sources should account for over 30% of total installed capacity.