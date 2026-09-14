Oil loading suspended at Saudi Arabias largest Red Sea port

According to media reports, oil loading has been suspended at Yanbu port, Saudi Arabia’s largest port on the Red Sea.

Oil loading has been suspended at Yanbu port in Saudi Arabia, sources said.

According to the sources, this occurred several days after strikes on the kingdom’s oil pipeline.

“Oil loading at Saudi Arabia’s Yanbu port on the Red Sea was suspended several days after the world’s largest oil exporter shut down its East-West oil pipeline,”

- Reuters.

The publication notes that Saudi Arabia began using Yanbu port more actively after the Middle East conflict began.

It was previously reported that the East-West pipeline, which was used to transport oil while bypassing the Strait of Hormuz, stopped operating after drone strikes last Thursday, September 10.