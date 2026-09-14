Tourist numbers in Armenia fall by almost 300,000

Armenia recorded a decline in tourist arrivals this year, with about 1.5 mln tourists visiting the country.

Armenia’s popularity among tourists has declined this year. Tourist arrivals fell by 267,000 in the first 8 months of the year.

This year, Armenia’s attractions drew 1.47 mln tourists, compared with 1.73 mln in 2025.

In August, 227,000 travellers visited the country, compared with 334,000 a year earlier.

Russian tourists accounted for 40% of the total number of travellers who arrived in the country this year. Tourists from Georgia and Iran also ranked among the top three.

Air travel was the most common way of reaching Armenia. 60% of foreign tourists travelled by air.