UN in contact with US over visa issues raised by Russia

Stephane Dujarric said the United Nations was in constant contact with the United States over the issuance of visas to delegations attending the high-level week of the UN General Assembly. It will take place in New York in the third week of this month.

United Nations (UN) representatives are in constant contact with US authorities, the host country of the world body's headquarters, regarding the issuance of visas to delegations, UN Secretary General's spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a briefing on September 15.

“We are in touch with our friends from the host country regarding the issues raised, in particular by Russia, the Palestinian delegation and others. This is a constant interaction that we have with the host country, during which we urge them to fulfil their obligations under the headquarters agreement,”

- Stephane Dujarric said.