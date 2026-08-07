Israel rejects Board of Peace's Gaza plan

Israel rejects the 15-point document on Gaza and will not withdraw its forces until Hamas is genuinely disarmed, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the start of the government’s weekly meeting.

"Israel does not accept the 15-point document. The Israel Defense Forces will not carry out any withdrawal until Hamas is disarmed. And when I say the disarming of Hamas, it means heavy weaponry, lighter weaponry, all weaponry. We are talking about genuine disarmament, not fictitious disarmament," Netanyahu said.

"Right now, we are talking with the Americans about this issue. They have ideas, some of which are acceptable to us and some of which are unacceptable, and we know how to stand firm against these things," he added.

Israeli authorities continue to engage with the Board of Peace despite rejecting its 15-point plan for the Gaza Strip, The New York Times reported.

A Board of Peace official told the newspaper that despite Netanyahu’s statements, Israeli representatives are cooperating with the organization on the ground in the Gaza Strip, including efforts to reduce the intensity of strikes on the enclave.