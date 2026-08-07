Azerbaijan stands with brotherly Iranian people - Ilham Aliyev

Baku and Tehran have always stood by each other in difficult times, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev wrote on his official social media page.

The President of Azerbaijan thanked Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

"Mr. President Masoud Pezeshkian, I thank you for your kind and sincere words about Azerbaijan. The peoples of Azerbaijan and Iran have always stood by each other during difficult and challenging times," Ilham Aliyev said.

He stressed that against the backdrop of recent developments in the region, Azerbaijan’s support for the brotherly Iranian people has once again been demonstrated.

Earlier, Masoud Pezeshkian noted that Iran's relations with regional countries are improving, including with Azerbaijan as one of its closest neighbors.

As the President of the Islamic Republic emphasized, Baku provided Tehran with significant assistance in various areas during the war.