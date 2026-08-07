Baku helps Tehran in difficult times - Pezeshkian

Iran's relations with regional countries are improving, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said.

"Pakistan is now cooperating wholeheartedly. Cooperation from Afghanistan is very good. With Turkmenistan it is good. Afghanistan and Pakistan prevented terrorists and separatists from entering the country from their territories," Pezeshkian said.

The Iranian president singled out Azerbaijan among his neighbors, saying that during the war, Baku provided Tehran with significant assistance in various areas.

"During the war, they helped us significantly with various routes, whether for Russia’s supplies or their own - they accompanied and assisted us with whatever we needed," Pezeshkian said.

Last week, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev said that Azerbaijan considers Iran a "brotherly country", stressing that its territory will never be used for intelligence or military activities against neighbouring Iran.