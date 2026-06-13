Armenian CEC announces parliamentary elections final results

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party has won the parliamentary elections and will form a new government, chairman of the country’s Central Electoral Commission (CEC) Vahagn Hovakimyan said.

"The Civil Contract party received 726,819 votes, or 49.746%," Hovakimyan said.

Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party has won 64 out of 105 seats in the national legislature, thus receiving a constitutional majority of 3/5, he noted.

"The Civil Contract receives 61 seats plus three seats of representatives of national minorities, Strong Armenia will have 28+1 seats, the Armenia bloc - 12 seats," Hovakimyan said.

According to the CEC chief, the opposition Prosperous Armenia party of businessman Gagik Tsarukyan has failed to make it to the new parliament. The Prosperous Armenia party received 58,378 votes, or 3.996%, he said, noting the party has failed to overcome the 4% threshold.

Thus, Pashinyan’s ruling party not only gains the right to form the government on its own, but also secures the three-fifths majority required to pass constitutional laws. However, it does not have the two-thirds majority needed to amend the Armenian constitution. The Civil Contract party achieved this result because businessman Gagik Tsarukyan’s opposition party, Prosperous Armenia, ultimately failed to secure 4% of the vote, which would have given it five seats in the legislature.