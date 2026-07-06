Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan to create joint Caspian Sea fleet

Baku and Tashkent are discussing the establishment of a joint fleet in the Caspian Sea. The parties will also establish a joint venture to service the logistics route.

The authorities of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are exploring the creation of a joint commercial fleet in the Caspian Sea. The initiative should improve cargo logistics and reduce costs, Khurram Teshabayev, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, said.

"These initiatives will improve the efficiency of multimodal transportation, make logistics chains more resilient, and reduce exporters' transportation costs,”

– Khurram Teshabayev said.

A joint venture between cargo companies from the two countries is also expected to be created.