Israel destroys Hezbollah tunnels in southern Lebanon

Israeli forces destroyed several underground tunnels in southern Lebanon that, according to Israel, had been used by Hezbollah.

About 700 tons of explosives were used to demolish the tunnels near the Beaufort Ridge.

According to a joint statement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz, the tunnels were located near the ruins of the 12th-century Beaufort Castle.

"The State of Israel will not accept any violation of the ceasefire agreement. Any attempt by Hezbollah to harm IDF forces or Israeli civilians will be met with a severe, powerful response that will exact a heavy price from the terror organization. The IDF will remain in the security zone in southern Lebanon and will continue to destroy all terror infrastructure to prevent any attempt by Hezbollah to rebuild its capabilities," the statement said.

Earlier, Hamas and Palestinian factions taking part in the Gaza peace process have agreed to all provisions of a stabilization deal drafted by the Gaza Board of Peace, the Al Hadath television said.

A spokesperson for the radical movement said Hamas agreed to "hand over weapons, including heavy weaponry, to the national [Palestinian] governing committee." The weapons are to be catalogued and stored by "an international committee in charge of Hamas-related issues."