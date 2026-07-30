Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan elevate ties to level of alliance

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov signed a treaty on allied relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kyrgyz Republic.

"This is the highest level of interaction," Ilham Aliyev said at the third meeting of the Interstate Council of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan in the city of Cholpon-Ata.

"An important outcome of today's negotiations was the signing of the treaty on allied relations. This is a truly historic event, marking a new stage in Kyrgyz-Azerbaijani cooperation," Sadyr Zhaparov said.

The President of Kyrgyzstan also emphasized that a substantial package of bilateral documents had been signed, covering energy, transport, cybersecurity, education, financial market regulation, and the circulation of precious metals.

"I would also like to express my gratitude for your assistance in the reconstruction of Garabagh. The school that you and I jointly opened in the Aghdam district bears the name of Manas, and children are already studying there. This school is yet another symbol of our brotherhood and will forever stand as a monument to the unity of our peoples. This is appreciated not only by the people of Garabagh but by all the people of Azerbaijan," Ilham Aliyev said.

In addition, six cities of Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan signed memorandums on twin-city relations and mutual cooperation. These are Shusha and Cholpon-Ata, Gabala and Karakol, as well as Ganja and Osh.