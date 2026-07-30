Plans for maritime defense coalition discussed in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia unveiled plans for a multinational maritime ​defence coalition aimed at protecting international shipping and energy supply routes in ‌the Red Sea region after attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis disrupted one of the world's busiest trade corridors.

The Saudi defence ministry said representatives from 43 countries and the European Union attended an international meeting ​that discussed the proposed coalition, including Saudi Arabia serving as its founding and ​leading state and hosting its headquarters.

The ministry said the coalition would ⁠strengthen maritime security, safeguard freedom of navigation, secure international trade routes and energy supply ​lines, and protect shared maritime interests in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Gulf of Aden.

​It said 14 countries, including Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, Sudan and Djibouti, issued a joint statement supporting the proposed coalition.

Among the six Gulf Arab states, Oman and the United Arab Emirates were not listed ​among the countries backing the statement.