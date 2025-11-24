Azerbaijan and Oman to cooperate in field of justice

During the meeting between Azerbaijan’s Minister of Justice Farid Ahmadov and his counterpart from Oman Abdullah bin Mohammed Alsaidi in Saudi Arabia, the sides focused on expanding the use of information and communication technologies in the judiciary, enhancing legal assistance, extradition, and the transfer of convicted persons, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Justice said.

It was underscored that amplifying reciprocal engagements and sharing best practices would enhance the legal synergies between the two nations, Trend reported.

Within the framework of the meeting, the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs of Oman signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Fields of Justice and Law.

The agreement, which envisages extensive experience exchange across multiple areas, is expected to bring mutual benefits and contribute to the development of bilateral collaboration.