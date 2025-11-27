Azerbaijan increases non-oil and gas exports to Russia this year

Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas exports to Russia increased by 1.3% from January to October of this year. Exports to other countries, including Türkiye, Switzerland, and Georgia, also increased.

Azerbaijan exported 1.3% more non-oil and gas products to Russia in the first 10 months of this year comparing to the same period last year. Total exports reached $968.9 mln, the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms informs.

Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas exports to other countries also increased. Exports to Türkiye increased by 1.8%, reaching $486.3 mln, while exports to Switzerland increased significantly, by almost 71%. Azerbaijan exported $288 mln worth of products to this European country.