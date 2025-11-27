Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijan increases non-oil and gas exports to Russia this year

Azerbaijan increases non-oil and gas exports to Russia this year
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas exports to Russia increased by 1.3% from January to October of this year. Exports to other countries, including Türkiye, Switzerland, and Georgia, also increased.

Azerbaijan exported 1.3% more non-oil and gas products to Russia in the first 10 months of this year comparing to the same period last year. Total exports reached $968.9 mln, the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms informs.

Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas exports to other countries also increased. Exports to Türkiye increased by 1.8%, reaching $486.3 mln, while exports to Switzerland increased significantly, by almost 71%. Azerbaijan exported $288 mln worth of products to this European country.

390 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.