Azerbaijan's Great Return program budget to reach $13 bln by end of 2025

Azerbaijani Finance Minister Sahil Babayev said that nearly $13 billion will be earmarked for the reconstruction of the territories reclaimed from occupation as part of the Great Return program by the end of 2025.

Speaking while discussing the draft law 'On the State Budget of Azerbaijan for 2026' during today's plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament, he noted that more than $10 billion have already been spent by the beginning of this year.

According to the minister, 8.4% of next year’s budget expenditures, totaling approximately $2 billion, will be earmarked for the reconstruction of the territories reclaimed from occupation.