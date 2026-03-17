Azerbaijan sends humanitarian aid to Iran ahead of Nowruz

The next batch of humanitarian aid was sent to Iran on March 18, 2026 by the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The aid was sent in order to meet the current needs of the neighboring and friendly Iranian people, according to the phone conversation between Ilham Aliyev and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on March 8, 2026.

The humanitarian aid includes various types of food products, medicines, and medical supplies with a total volume of 82 tons and has been sent via five trucks. Of this, 76 tons of food and food products, four tons of medicines, and two tons of medical supplies are included.

Considering that the humanitarian aid is being sent on the eve of the Novruz holiday, the trucks have also been supplemented with appropriate Novruz gifts and holiday products.

Previously, on March 10, the humanitarian aid consisting of 10 tons of flour, six tons of rice, 2.4 tons of sugar, more than four tons of water, about 600 kg of tea, and about two tons of medicines and medical supplies was sent to Iran.