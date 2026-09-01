Azerbaijan sets record for landmine clearance in 2025

A total of 69,206 hectares of land were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance in 2025, marking the highest annual result for Azerbaijan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Samir Poladov said.

The official underscored that this year's target is to exceed 65,000 hectares, with the current figure standing at nearly 50,000 hectares.

"Landmine contamination remains one of the world's biggest problems. In Azerbaijan, the estimated contaminated area is about 11,667 square km, with more than 1 million mines believed to be present," Poladov said.

The 4th International Mine Action Conference themed "Humanitarian Demining for Urban Recovery: Setting Standards of Excellence for Safe Settlements" is underway today in Baku.