Iran confirms death of Ali Larijani

The Iranian authorities have confirmed information about the death of the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani, as a result of a strike by the U.S. and Israel.

An Iranian news agency affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed that Ali Larijani is dead, hours after Israel said he and another senior Iranian official were killed in overnight airstrikes.

"Ali Larijani has been martyred," the statement reads.

According to the Fars news agency, the Iranian authorities have appointed three to seven successors for key positions in the structure of state administration and the command of the country's army.

According to the report, from three to seven successors have been appointed for all responsible government positions and military commanders.

It is indicated that this decision was made so that in the event of any incident, "the administration of the country and defense operations could continue without the slightest disruption."