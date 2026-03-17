KazMunayGas oil transit via Azerbaijan reaches 4 mln tons

Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR and Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas have successfully continued the project for transporting Kazakh oil via Azerbaijan, bringing the transit volume to 4 million tons.

According to the SOCAR press service, the 427th batch of Kazakh oil departed from the Aktau port on March 12 and arrived at the Sangachal Terminal of Azertrans on March 13.

Of the total volume transported to date, 3.8 million tons account for oil from the Tengiz oil field, while 200,000 tons originate from the Kashagan oil field.

The first batch of Tengiz oil was delivered from Aktau to Baku on March 23, 2023, while the first shipment of Kashagan oil arrived on January 27, 2025. Kazakh oil supplied from the Aktau port to the Sangachal terminal is subsequently transported to the Ceyhan Terminal via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline and then shipped to global markets.