Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders discuss progress achieved in peace process

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting today in Abu Dhabi, according to the Azerbaijani president's website.

The sides welcomed the progress achieved in the implementation of the outcomes of the Washington Peace Summit, as well as noted the importance of maintaining the positive momentum in advancing the normalization process between Baku and Yerevan on a bilateral basis.

Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan acknowledged that "both societies are witnessing real benefits of peace on the ground".

They expressed satisfaction with the start of bilateral trade and ongoing export of oil products from Azerbaijan to Armenia, as well as the transit of grain and other goods from third countries to Armenia through the territory of Azerbaijan.

The sides agreed to further explore opportunities to expand bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

The leaders also welcomed reciprocal visits by civil society representatives and concurred on the need to broaden confidence-building measures.

President Aliyev and PM Pashinyan discussed the implementation of TRIPP and other connectivity projects.

The sides reaffirmed their readiness to continue working toward the further strengthening of peace and stability between their countries and agreed to maintain contacts in support of the bilateral normalization process.