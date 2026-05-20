Azerbaijani and French leaders hold phone talks

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a phone conversation with President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron.

This information was shared on the official X social media account of the President of Azerbaijan.

"Today, I received a phone call from President Emmanuel Macron. During the phone conversation, we reviewed issues on the agenda of Azerbaijan–France bilateral relations and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest," Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state added that the sides also discussed regional and global developments.