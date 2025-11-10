Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijani and Georgian PMs coordinate response to Turkish military aircraft crash

Azerbaijani and Georgian PMs coordinate response to Turkish military aircraft crash

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov discussed the situation surrounding the crash of a Turkish Air Force plane on Georgian territory with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.

Prime Minister Asadov confirmed Azerbaijan's readiness to provide comprehensive assistance, including deploying emergency ministry specialists and additional support resources.

Prime Minister Kobakhidze has expressed gratitide for the offer while confirming Georgian rescue services are actively operating at the crash location.

Both officials agreed to maintain ongoing communication regarding incident response coordination.

The Turkish C-130 military transport aircraft had departed from Azerbaijan before crashing near the Azerbaijan-Georgia border on Tuesday.

200 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.