Azerbaijani and Georgian PMs coordinate response to Turkish military aircraft crash

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov discussed the situation surrounding the crash of a Turkish Air Force plane on Georgian territory with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.

Prime Minister Asadov confirmed Azerbaijan's readiness to provide comprehensive assistance, including deploying emergency ministry specialists and additional support resources.

Prime Minister Kobakhidze has expressed gratitide for the offer while confirming Georgian rescue services are actively operating at the crash location.

Both officials agreed to maintain ongoing communication regarding incident response coordination.

The Turkish C-130 military transport aircraft had departed from Azerbaijan before crashing near the Azerbaijan-Georgia border on Tuesday.