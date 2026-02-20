Azerbaijani gymnasts advance to 6 finals at Trampoline and Tumbling World Cup in Baku

The Azerbaijani trampoline and tumbling team is performing well at the World Cup on their home soil: on the first day of competition, the athletes advanced to 6 finals in various gymnastics disciplines.

The first day of the Trampoline and Tumbling World Cup finished in Baku. During the qualification rounds, 8 competitors were selected in each discipline to compete on the second day in 7 medal events.

The Azerbaijani gymnasts performed confidently in the qualification rounds and advanced to 6 of the 7 finals. They competed in trampoline and tumbling against athletes from Russia and Belarus (competing as neutral), as well as the US, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, and Poland.