Iran sets condition for discussing nuclear deal

Iranian Foreign Ministry source: Tehran is ready to hold talks on a nuclear agreement only after the blockade is lifted and an agreement is reached on the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran is ready to hold talks with the US on the nuclear issue only after the blockade of Iranian ports is lifted and a consensus is reached on the Strait of Hormuz, an Iranian diplomatic source said.

“The Iranian side will agree to consider the nuclear issue only after the first stage of [possible — ed.] agreements related to the Strait of Hormuz, the economic blockade and a complete end to the war is implemented,”

- the source said.

The source noted that Iran had sent the US its seven-point proposals, which do not include nuclear commitments.

It was previously reported that a number of countries in the region were seeking to restore dialogue on resolving the conflict between Iran and the US.