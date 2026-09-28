Israeli prime minister expects attack on country before election

Benjamin Netanyahu said a new attack on Israel is possible. In his view, it could take place before the parliamentary election.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned of a threat of an attack on the country ahead of the parliamentary election, which will take place in less than a month. He made the remarks in a video address recorded at the Israeli Air Force’s Tel Nof airbase.

“We have indications that our enemies will try to attack us before the election. Therefore, from here, from this Air Force base, from which the long arm of the State of Israel operates, I send them a message: do not mess with us, not now and not later. Our long arm will reach you anywhere and at any time,”

- Israeli prime minister said.

Israel’s parliamentary election will be held on October 27.