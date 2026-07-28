Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijan's gold exports rise 40 percent

Azerbaijan's gold exports rise 40 percent
© Photo: Vera Romashkina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijan exported gold worth $202.2 million in January-June 2026, according to the July issue of the Export Review published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

The figure represents a 40.4% increase compared with the same period in 2025.

In June alone, Azerbaijan's gold exports amounted to $34.5 million, up 50.2% year on year.

During the first six months of the year, Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas sector exports increased by 16.9% compared with the same period last year, reaching $1.8 billion.

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