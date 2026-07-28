IRGC attacks US bases in Jordan

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said Tuesday that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched multiple ballistic missiles at American forces stationed in the Middle East, but all of them were intercepted.

"At 5:45 p.m. ET today, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces launched multiple ballistic missiles from Iran in an attempted surprise attack on U.S. forces based in the Middle East," CENTCOM said.

Axios ⁠reported earlier, citing a U.S. official, that Iran had launched ballistic missiles towards a ​U.S. base in Jordan and the missiles were intercepted.

"Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces launched multiple ballistic ​missiles from Iran in an attempted surprise attack on U.S. forces based in the Middle East. All Iranian missiles were successfully intercepted," the Central Command said.

The command also said that U.S. forces remain "vigilant and at a high state of readiness."

The U.S. military said it intercepted multiple ballistic missiles ​launched by Iran towards U.S. forces in the Middle East in what Washington cast ‌as "an attempted surprise attack" by Tehran.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards later said they fired several ballistic missiles at ​a U.S. air base and a U.S. military Central Command center in Jordan, in ​what they described as a response to U.S. actions against Iranian interests.