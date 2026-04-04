Baku-Tbilisi ties built on solid historical foundation - Ilham Aliyev

Georgia-Azerbaijan relations will continue to develop confidently from now on, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press statement with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze.

"We always support each other within all international organizations as well. As the Mr. Prime Minister noted, we have always supported, we support, and we will continue to support each other's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and the inviolability of our borders," Ilham Aliyev said.

He emphasized that the Georgian and Azerbaijani peoples have lived in an atmosphere of friendship and brotherhood for centuries, and that these traditions continue today.

"Today, as two independent states, Azerbaijan and Georgia are developing confidently," Ilham Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani leader noted that Baku-Tbilisi historical ties serve as a strong foundation for interstate relations.

"I am confident that my visit will provide a new impetus to the relations between the two brotherly countries. The issues we discussed today once again show that Azerbaijan and Georgia, as always, stand together," Ilham Aliyev said.

According to him, work is underway to expand transport corridors. The head of state added that the Middle Corridor passes through the territories of Azerbaijan and Georgia and serves as a major transport artery.