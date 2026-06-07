Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian Security Council calls for regional solutions to South Caucasus issues

Russian Security Council calls for regional solutions to South Caucasus issues
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Alexey Shevtsov, the Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council, discussed collaboration with the South Caucasus countries during a meeting of the Scientific and Expert Council of the Security Council, as reported by the press service of the Council.

"The current situation in the South Caucasus requires close attention, and to resolve regional problems, it is necessary to find and implement regional solutions",

Shevtsov said during a meeting of the Security Council's Scientific and Expert Council.

Council members assessed the prospects for deepening bilateral ties with the South Caucasus republics. They emphasized that building such ties is increasingly important amid growing international tensions.

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