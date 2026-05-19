Baku and Damascus discuss urban development cooperation

Officials from Azerbaijan and Syria have met to discuss post-war reconstruction and urban development. The Azerbaijani side was led by Anar Guliyev, head of the State Committee for Urban Development, while the Syrian delegation included Housing Minister Mustafa Abdul Razzaq and Damascus Governor Maher Marwan.

"During the meeting, issues of cooperation in housing policy, urban development, as well as post-conflict reconstruction and development were discussed."

the State Committee reported.

Azerbaijan presented its Syrian counterparts with experience gained in rebuilding settlements under the "Great Return" program in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur.