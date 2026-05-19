Armenia not to do anything to harm Russia - Pashinyan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reiterated that the Armenian government will “not take any abrupt actions” in its relationship with Russia.

Speaking at a campaign event for the ruling Civil Contract party, the PM said he has friendly relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We will not take any abrupt actions in relations with Russia. I have friendly relations with the Russian President. During this period, we have had more than 200 phone conversations. Our attitude towards Russia is very warm," Pashinyan said.

He noted that Russia is a superpower, and it should be treated with respect.

"And I treat it that way - not only Russia, but also the President of Russia and the prime minister of Russia. But I tell them one thing: I say that we have never done anything to harm Russia’s interests, and we will not do so in the future," Pashinyan said.

He emphasized that the Armenian authorities treat Russia’s interests with the utmost respect.