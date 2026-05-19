US and Israeli leaders hold dramatic phone call

U.S. President Donald Trump had a lengthy phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on May 20 about their war in Iran.

The pair's conversation was "protracted and dramatic," Israeli media N12 reported, while noting that Trump and Netanyahu appeared "on the verge of a decision."

It comes after Trump appeared to have hit a wall with Iran as his tough talk, threats and even military action have not moved Tehran from its long-established positions.

Trump and his top aides have repeatedly insisted that the U.S. has already won the war and that Iran is ready to reach an agreement in the wake of escalating U.S. threats during a tenuous ceasefire. But on Monday, Trump backed down from those threats again.

He announced that he'd put plans for an imminent resumption of attacks on hold at the request of Gulf Arab states because "serious negotiations are now taking place, and that, in their opinion, as Great Leaders and Allies, a Deal will be made, which will be very acceptable to the U.S., as well as all Countries in the Middle East, and beyond."

While he called off strikes he claims he had planned for May 19, Trump kept up the bravado, saying he told military leaders "to be prepared to go forward with a full, large scale assault of Iran, on a moment's notice, in the event that an acceptable Deal is not reached." But Trump has repeatedly set deadlines for Tehran and then backed off.