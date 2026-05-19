Two Chinese supertankers exit Strait of Hormuz

Two Chinese oil tankers have left the Strait of Hormuz after waiting in the Gulf for more than two months, Reuters reported, citing shipping data on LSEG and Kpler.

Shipping data from LSEG and Kpler showed that the two supertankers – Chinese-flagged Yuan Gui Yang and Hong Kong-flagged Ocean Lily - navigated out of the waterway, carrying about 4 million barrels of crude.

The ships are among a handful of supertankers exiting the Gulf this month via a transit route that ​Iran has ordered ships to use.

Yuan Gui Yang loaded 2 million barrels of Iraqi Basrah crude on February 27, a day before the U.S.-Israel war on Iran started, while Ocean Lily loaded 1 million barrels each of Qatari al-Shaheen and Iraqi Basrah crude between late February and early March, data showed.