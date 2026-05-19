UK eases sanctions on Russian oil

Following Washington's lead, London has decided to ease sanctions on Russian oil, introducing an exception that allows the import of diesel and jet fuel produced from Russian crude in third countries.

The measure has already taken effect, driven by disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz region following the escalation of the conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran.

The issued license permits imports for an indefinite period but will be subject to regular reviews by the British government.

Earlier, the United States extended permission for the purchase of Russian oil cargoes already at sea for 30 days.

The UK had previously imposed a ban last fall on the import of petroleum products manufactured abroad using Russian oil.