Saudi Arabia calls on Iran to engage in diplomacy

Saudi Arabia has urged Iranian authorities to seize the US offer to resolve disputes through diplomatic channels and avoid a military escalation scenario.

"Saudi Arabia hopes that Iran will seize the opportunity to avoid the dangerous consequences of escalation and respond urgently to efforts to advance negotiations leading to lasting peace in the region and the world",

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan said.

Riyadh has expressed strong appreciation for Donald Trump's diplomatic efforts to normalize the regional situation and restore shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump earlier postponed a planned strike on Iran, stating that he wanted to give Tehran "one last chance".